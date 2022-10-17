Azam Swati production order: PTI senators accuse Sanjrani of ‘partiality’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators have lodged a sit-in in Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s office and accused him of ‘partiality’ after the production order of Senator Azam Swati was not issued, ARY News reported on Monday.

The senators belonging to the opposition lodged a protest in the Senate in today’s session and demanded to issue the production order of PTI Senator Azam Swati.

Torn-up copies of the agenda were thrown at Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s dice by the PTI senators and later they started a sit-in outside the chairman’s office. Dr Shahzad Waseem led the protest of the PTI senators in the Upper House.

READ: AZAM SWATI SENT TO JAIL ON 14-DAY JUDICIAL REMAND

The PTI senators also accused Sanjrani of ‘partiality’. Senator Faisal Javed asked Sanjrani, “You are taking the government’s side.” He said, “Are you our chairman or the government?”

The Senate chairman replied to the PTI senators, “My father was ill and I was present in Karachi.” He added, “I am the chairman of this House.”

Senator Shahzad Waseem accused Sanjrani of not giving the floor to the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

Azam Swati shifted to Adiala Jail

Earlier in the day, Senator Azam Swati has been shifted to Adiala Jail and he underwent a medical check-up before being sent to the prison cell in accordance to the jail regulations.

READ: FIA ARRESTS PTI SENATOR AZAM SWATI



A district and the sessions court on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the case of controversial tweets.

The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Senator Swati from Islamabad on October 13.

Swati was presented before the court by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after his one-day physical remand expired today. At the start of today’s hearing, the FIA pleaded with the court to grant three-day physical remand to recover the cellphone being used by the PTI leader.

The court while rejecting FIA’s plea, sent Azam Swati to jail on judicial remand for 14 days.

Comments