Bilawal Bhutto says JI always supports dictators

JACOBABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto turned his guns towards Jamat-e-Islami (JI), saying that the politico-religious party has ‘always supported’ dictators and was still looking for another military dictator General Ziaul Haq, ARY News reported.

The former foreign minister made these remarks while addressing a press conference on Friday night after PPP’s public gathering in Jacobabad, in connection with general elections, washed out due to consistent rain.

Responding to a question, Bilawal Bhutto said Sirajul Haq-led JI was looking for another Ziaul Haq – referring to JI’s alliance with the deceased military dictator.

“They [Jamaat-e-Islami] know that if no dictator comes then their government cannot be formed,” he said, castigating the party for “always supporting” dictators.

He pointed out that some parties do politics in the name of linguistics and some in the name of religion. “People associated with Kite want to divide us on linguistics, some on sects, and some on religions,” he added.

Read More: Bilawal raises slogans of ‘Nawaz na Khappay’

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto expressed optimism about his party’s victory in the forthcoming upcoming general elections 2024. “We have come up with the manifesto in line with the problems of the country,” he stressed.

“We will provide 300 free units of power. If PPP votes into power, we want to construct three million houses,’’ he reiterated.

Bilawal further said that the PPP will not only extend the BISP programme but also provide all-out support to the women. “We will establish a university at every district and want to uplift the people of Jacobabad and Kashmore,” he added.

“We want to establish free health institutions. The PPP is eager to bring the health revolution to other provinces like Sindh,” he said, adding: “I am thankful to the people of Jacobabad for expressing their confidence in the PPP.”