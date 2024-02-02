Bilawal raises slogans of ‘Nawaz na Khappay’

SHIKARPUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised ‘Na Khappay, na Khappay, Mian Sahib na Khappay’ (We don’t want Nawaz) slogans, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Shikarpur in connection with the General Elections 2024, Bilawal said that the PML-N is carrying out politics of hatred and division.

He said that other parties are dividing the people in the name of religion, sect and ethnicity. He said that the people of Pakistan know that only his party could get the country out of economic crises, if elected to power.

“I will bury the politics of hatred and division after becoming the prime minister as the PPP does not believe in the politics of victimisation, hatred and division,” he added.

Bilawal said that he would serve the people without any discrimination, asking the people to vote for “Arrow” in the 8th February’s General Elections 2024.

The PPP chairman said that Pakistan is going through ‘historical’ economic crises and only the PPP could overcome these severe issues. He said that the PPP is struggling for the rights of the people.

Bilawal said that the people want a government that could curb unemployment, poverty and inflation, adding that his party has formed a 10-point agenda to cope with these issues.

The PPP chairman said that two million houses are being built for flood victims in Sindh. “I will fulfill the promise to the flood victims,” he added.

Earlier on January 30, Bilawal pledged to bring ‘agricultural revolution’ by facilitating the farmers, if the party voted to power.

Addressing a public gathering in Dera Ismail Khan in connection with the General Elections 2024, Bilawal said that the farmers will be given direct aid through Kisan Card. He also promised to abolish the Rs15 billion subsidy being given to ‘elites’ every year, if the people of Pakistan voted the party to power.

The PPP chief said that the amount being given to the elites would be spent on welfare of the public. He said that instead of subsiding the rich, the PPP would issue ‘Kisan Card’.