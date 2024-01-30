Elections 2024: Bilawal vows to bring agricultural revolution if voted to power

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has pledged to bring ‘agricultural revolution’ by facilitating the farmers, if the party voted to power ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Dera Ismail Khan in connection with the General Elections 2024, Bilawal said that the farmers will be given direct aid through Kisan Card. He also promised to abolish the Rs15 billion subsidy being given to ‘elites’ every year, if the people of Pakistan voted the party to power.

The PPP chief said that the amount being given to the elites would be spent on welfare of the public. He said that instead of subsiding the rich, the PPP would issue ‘Kisan Card’.

Bilawal said that if the people support the PPP on February 8, no can halt the party from coming into power. “The 8th February is the day to decide how the next five years will pass. If you want politics of hatred and division then vote for anyone,” the PPP chief said.

Bilawal said that the PPP’s Sindh government started provision of free medical facilities across the province. He asked the people of Dera Ismail Khan to vote for his party for having the same facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chairman PPP added that his party had launched ‘revolutionary’ Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) through which he said, the deserving women are still getting financial assistance.

Earlier on January 29, the PPP Chairman reiterated his rallying cry of “burying the old politics” and ushering in a new era, saying that Pakistan’s democracy and government system has been affected by ‘politics of hatred, division’.

He made these remarks while interacting with students of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) Islamabad campus regarding PPP’s manifesto “Chuno Nai Soch Ko (Choose new thinking).