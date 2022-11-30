Bilawal Bhutto says next Mayor Karachi would be from the PPP

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that looking at the kind of support they got on their foundation day it looks like the next mayor of Karachi will be a PPP ‘jiyala’, ARY News reported.

Big screens were set up in Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Hyderabad, Lahore and other cities on the 55th foundation day of the PPP.

Addressing the participants of the public gathering on the PPP’s 55th Foundation day, the PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the huge participation of people has won his heart. Keeping the people’s support in mind, the next Mayor of Karachi would be from the PPP, he added.

Bilawal added that the PPP has always served the poor people of the country. They fought dictatorships to strengthen democracy in the country, he added.

The PPP believes in reconciliation, peace, brotherhood and harmony, Bilawal added.

He added that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto empowered a defeated nation, he freed the 90,000 captured war soldiers, and 5,000 sq/km of Pakistan land from India using his diplomatic skills. The PPP gave Pakistan the constitution that binds the federation, he added.

The PPP Chief pointed at the party’s performance in the recent LG polls in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and said that their performance has left the PTI amazed. The PPP has fought three dictators, Zia-ul-Haq, Musharraf and now the ‘selected’ Imran government, under the ‘Jeay Bhutto’ slogan.

The PPP Chief added that anyone who wants to learn about politics in this country then they should study Benazir Bhutto’s life. BB’s father was hanged, their brothers murdered, and her husband imprisoned but she never propagated hatred. She herself underwent severe hardships under the Zia rule but she never resorted to violence or hatred, he added.

Benazir defied all odds and became the Prime Minister twice. During her tenure, she worked for the betterment of the farmers and working class. The lady health worker system was introduced by Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal added.

The PPP Chief said that the undersea cable that provided the country with internet was laid down under the PPP government in the 90s.

Recalling the assassination of Benazir Bhutto the PPP Chief said that they could have staged violent protests over the murder of their party head but President Zardari said ‘Pakistan Khappay’ (We need Pakistan) and saved the country from turmoil.

We have never demanded personal revenge as democracy is the best revenge, he added. The PPP restored the 1971 constitution in its original form by the 18th amendment, which gave autonomy to all provinces.

The PPP initiated Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

PPP’s opponents tried to contain it to a single province, by arresting Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, and other PPP leaders. The party would continue its democratic struggle, he added.

He added that when there was no transport or garbage disposal system in Karachi and other cities when they took over. They have initiated quality local transport Peoples Bus Service and Sindh Solid Waste Management (SSWM) in Karachi and other big cities. The setup would be expanded to other parts of the province soon, he added.

The PPP Chief said that Pakistan’s Foreign Relations were in ruins when he took charge as the Foreign Minister, but within six months they mended ties with the European Union and the USA and managed to get the country off the FATF’s grey list.

