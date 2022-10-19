Bilawal Bhutto says people of Malir reassured their faith in PPP

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, talking at a public rally in Malir, said that the people of Malir have reassured their faith in the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

The PPP Chairman addressed the participants of a public rally, held in Malir to celebrate their victory against PTI in the by-polls in NA-237 on October 16.

He added that he is proud of the way the PPP workers have worked in the by-polls. He also thanked the PDM alliance for their cooperation in defeating the PTI chief in the constituency.

Bilawal said that the people of Malir, who fought against every dictator, reassured their trust in the PPP in the NA-237 by-polls. Imran Khan and PTI’s incompetence damaged the country’s economy and foreign relations, he added.

The PPP Chief said that Imran Khan claimed to provide 10 million jobs but rendered the people jobless instead. The PTI Chief’s whole narrative is based on hate-mongering, he added.

Bilawal added that Imran Khan was ‘selected’ once, and he wants to be ‘selected’ again. If the former premier did not have any power then why did not he resign? Bilawal questioned.

He added that Imran Khan’s own kitchen runs via Shoukat Khanum Hospital’s funds. They would send politicians like Imran Khan on retirement, he added.

He added that the recently elected MNA Hakeem Baloch has informed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah about the constituency’s problems. The CM would start working on the issues within 90 days, Bilawal said.

Bilawal Bhutto added that it is not the time to do politics but to help the flood-affected people.

Also Read: NA-237 by-election: SHO Malir suspended over poor security

Pakistan People’s Party’s Hakeem Baloch defeat PTI chairman Imran Khan in the NA-237 by-poll, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results.

The plea moved by PTI Sindh president Ali Zaidi alleged that massive rigging was done during the by-poll in NA-237. The workers of the Pakistan People’s Party cast ‘fake’ votes during Sunday’s by-poll, the plea said.

Comments