Bilawal Bhutto says will give vote to PML-N ‘on my terms’

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday attributed the delay in forming government to the ‘non-seriousness’ of the dialogue committee, saying that he wanted to give a vote for PML-N’s prime minister candidate “on my terms”, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists outside the Supreme Court (SC), the former foreign minister – without naming anyone – warned of a “dangerous stalemate” if someone doesn’t change their position over government formation.

“Progress in talks for government formation can only be made if someone is willing to change their position; We stand by our position and will not change it,” Bilawal Bhutto said, without naming anyone.

He warned of a dangerous stalemate if “they are not ready to change their stance”. He noted that more than 10 days had passed since the general elections while questions were also being raised on their legitimacy.

“Technically the PTI emerged as the single largest party but had refused to talk to anyone,” he said, pointing out that the PPP had decided that it would talk to those who come to them.

“But if I have to give a vote to the PML-N, I will do it on my terms; I will not give it on the N League’s,” Bilawal Bhutto maintained.

Bilawal further said that the delay in government formation was not causing him any harm but was causing harm to democracy in the country. “The faster this is resolved, it would be better for stability and the incoming government,” he added.

The fifth meeting between the Contact and Coordination Committees (CCCs) of the two parties, which took place on Monday, remained inconclusive and both decided to meet again today (Tuesday) to finalise the power-sharing formula.

The PML-N and PPP are trying to stitch together a coalition government as no political party was able to gain a simple majority in the recently held general polls.

After assessing the circumstances, the PPP assured PML-N of its support in the government formation and election of the next prime minister on the condition that, in return, it will get key constitutional offices, including that of the president.

The PPP has also announced that despite supporting the PML-N at the centre, the party will not take ministries in the federal cabinet. However, the PML-N is reluctant to form a government without allies.

In the last meeting on Thursday, representatives of both parties sought more time to assess the proposals discussed in the first meeting.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP, or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

According to the results announced so far, PTI-backed independent candidates have managed to win 92 seats. PML-N is in the second position with 79 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats.