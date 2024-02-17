PPP once again ‘rejects’ PML-N’s power-sharing formula

ISLAMABAD: The government formation in the centre suffered another blow as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) once again categorically denied being part of the federal cabinet, ARY News reported citing PPP sources.

The development came after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) put forward conditions for the government formation in centre. According to sources, the PML-N suggested that all the coalition parties including the PPP should be part of the cabinet.

In response, the sources said that the PPP once again made it clear that the party would vote for the PML-N’s prime minister nominee. “But the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led party’s members would not hold any ministry or portfolio in the federal cabinet either,” the PPP sources added.

The PPP is still unhappy with the PML-N’s ‘biased’ attitude during the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) government.

Read More: PML-N puts forward conditions for forming govt

The sources maintained that PML-N tried to blame the PPP for the PDM government’s failure. “The PPP members were also neglected in development schemes for their constituencies,” they added.

Earlier in the day, the PML-N suggested power power-sharing formula that all the coalition parties should become part of the cabinet.

It is pertinent to mention here that no party is in a position to form the federal government alone. Out of 266 general seats in the National Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidates lead with 93 seats while the PML-N has 75.

The PPP’s candidates emerged victorious from 54 seats while Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has 17, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) bagged four and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) secured three seats. Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) won two seats while eight independent candidates have also won.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif advised against forming govt in Centre

The PML-N leaders advised party supremo Nawaz Sharif against forming the federal government.

According to details, former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the party on the two meetings held with the PPP regarding the formation of the federal government.

The sources privy to the development said that most of the PML-N leaders feared that the PPP would ‘blackmail’ them at every step in the hung parliament.