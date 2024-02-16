Nawaz Sharif advised against forming govt in Centre

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders advised party supremo Nawaz Sharif against forming the federal government, ARY News reported.

According to details, former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the party on the two meetings held with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regarding the formation of the federal government.

The sources privy to the development said that most of the PML-N leaders feared that the PPP would ‘blackmail’ them at every step in the hung parliament.

“PPP is shying away from taking responsibility and only wants to enjoy privileges. If they are willing to join the cabinet, then there is no harm in forming a coalition government,” sources said while quoting the PML-N leaders.

On the occasion, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif kept listening to the suggestions put forwarded by the PML-N leaders.

The apprehensions of the leaders prompted the PML-N top leadership to expand the consultation on whether or not to form the federal government.

It is pertinent to mention here that no party is in a position to form the federal government alone. Out of 266 general seats in the National Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidates lead with 93 seats while the PML-N has 75.

The PPP’s candidates emerged victorious from 54 seats while Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has 17, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) bagged four and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) secured three seats. Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) won two seats while eight independent candidates have also won.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif nominates Shehbaz for prime minister’s slot

Earlier on February 13, Nawaz Sharif nominated his younger Shehbaz Sharif for the post of the country’s prime minister. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz was nominated for the post of Punjab’s chief minister.

Read More: PPP to vote for PML-N’s PM but sit in opposition: Bilawal

Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto ruled out the possibility of becoming part of any coalition government, saying that his party will vote for the prime minister candidate of the PML-N but sit in opposition.

“The PPP has decided that we are unable or not in a position to join federal government ourselves, nor are we interested in taking ministries in such a setup,” the party chairman said while addressing a press conference following a two-day long party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting on February 13.