PPP to vote for PML-N’s PM but sit in opposition: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of becoming part of any coalition government, saying that his party will vote for prime minister candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but sit in opposition, ARY News reported.

“The PPP has decided that we are unable or not in a position to join federal government ourselves, nor are we interested in taking ministries in such a setup,” the party chairman said while addressing a press conference following a two-day long Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting.

Bilawal Bhutto acknowledged that the reality was that his party does not have a mandate to form a government in the Centre. “Due to this, I will not be putting myself forward for the candidacy of the prime minister of Pakistan,” he said, noting that PML-N and the independents have greater numbers.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had refused to form a coalition with the PPP which left the PML-N as the only party that had invited the PPP to join the government.

“We don’t want to see chaos in the country or perpetual crisis in the country,” the PPP chairman said, adding that his party decided to support the PML-N’s candidate for the premiership to ensure political instability.

Bilawal Bhutto said that his party has accepted the election results, despite concerns, in the larger interest of the country. He urged all political parties to address the shortcomings so that “no one can point fingers at elections the next time”.

“The PPP has made the decision that we may not be a part of the government but we will engage with political parties on the issue of votes and the election of prime minister,” he added, assuring the public that the Parliament will be formed.

Moreover, he said: “We will support political parties without becoming part of the government. As far as premiership issues, budget and legislation are concerned, we will support them.”

He also said that PPP has decided to constitute a committee for contacting other political parties. “Efforts will be made to take Pakistan in the direction which is the right of the people”, he added.

He castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for ‘damaging’ democracy as the Imran Khan-led party announced it would not hold dialogue with the PML-N, PPP and MQM-P. “Saying that we will not talk with anyone, it damages the country and democracy,” he noted.

Bilawal further said that PTI after refusing to hold talks with any political party decalred that they cannot form the government.

He stressed the need to decrease political tension in the country. “PPP contested the election with a manifesto – which also included the stance of ending chaos in the country,” he noted.

“Today, PPP once again decided to raise the slogan of Pakistan khappay only for the sake of the country and in the interest of the people,” he said, adding that PPP wanted to establish a stable government and bring political stability to the country.

A day earlier, it was reported that senior PPP leadership advised party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari against forming a coalition government with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and sitting in opposition.

Sources told ARY News that majority of the committee members proposed to sit in opposition, rather than forming a coalition government. Ostensibly, a strong coalition government will not be formed, the participants suggested.

Read More: Senior PPP leadership advises Bilawal, Zardari to ‘sit in opposition’

The CEC members were of the view that PPP should sit in the opposition by respecting the mandate of independent candidates – who according to ECP election 2024 results were in lead in National Assembly (NA).

The participants dubbed making PPP’s prime minister a ‘political loss’, sources claimed, adding that some also proposed to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) instead of PML-N.

Meanwhile, some CEC members suggested to become part of the government on getting important positions including the premiership. If Bilawal becomes prime ministership and PPP secures important ministries, the party can show his ability to deliver, sources quoted meeting participants as saying.

Read More: PML-N ‘offers’ presidency, NA speakership, Senate chairmanship to PPP

Earlier, PML-N ‘offered’ presidency, NA speakership and Senate chairmanship to Pakistan People’s Party, to get support for the formation of governments in the centre and Punjab, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources claimed that PML-N has offered three constitutional positions to the PPP to gain its support in the centre and Punjab. PPP was offered positions of president, speaker National Assembly and Senate chairman, while PML-N also agreed to give Balochistan CM ship to the Bilawal-led party.