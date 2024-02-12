ISLAMABAD: Senior leadership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has advised party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari against forming a coalition government with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and sitting in opposition, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting was held in Islamabad under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, a party statement said.

According to the statement, the participants of the meeting expressed their confidence in the leadership of the party and discussed a myriad of topics including the general elections and the way forward.

اسلام آباد: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی پارلیمنٹرینز کے صدر آصف علی زرداری اور چیئرمین پی پی پی بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی سربراہی میں سینٹرل ایگزیکٹو کمیٹی کا اجلاس اسلام آباد: اجلاس میں پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کی سینٹرل ایگزیکٹو کمیٹی کے تمام اراکین موجود اسلام آباد: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کی سینٹرل… pic.twitter.com/UM91PHBZZW — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) February 12, 2024

Senior PPP leadership advises Bilawal, Zardari to ‘sit in opposition’

Sources told ARY News that majority of the committee members proposed to sit in opposition, rather than forming a coalition government. Ostensibly, a strong coalition government will not be formed, the participants suggested.

The CEC members were of the view that PPP should sit in the opposition by respecting the mandate of independent candidates – who according to ECP election 2024 results were in lead in National Assembly (NA).

The participants dubbed making PPP’s prime minister a ‘political loss’, sources claimed, adding that some also proposed to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) instead of PML-N.

Meanwhile, some CEC members suggested to become part of the government on getting important positions including the premiership. If Bilawal becomes prime ministership and PPP secures important ministries, the party can show his ability to deliver, sources quoted meeting participants as saying.

Read More: Most PPP workers, leaders against alliance with PML-N: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Separately, PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan proposed to sit with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), rather than joining PML-N. “We should sit with the party which secured the real mandate”, he said.

A day earlier, it was reported that PML-N and PPP discussed a ‘power-sharing formula’ to bifurcate the prime minister’s tenure between the two parties for the next five years.

The PML-N delegation led by Shehbaz Sharif met PPP’s leadership including Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari.

Sources revealed that during the meeting a suggestion was put forward that the PML-N and the PPP might get their respective nominee elected as the prime minister for two and a half years each.

“One party’s nominee would be the prime minister for the first two and half years while another party’s nominated member could get the prime minister slot for the next two and half years,” as per the suggestion, sources claimed.

The sources said that no final decision was made during the meeting as both parties sought time to consult with their respective executive boards or committees.

Read More: PML-N ‘offers’ presidency, NA speakership, Senate chairmanship to PPP

Earlier, PML-N ‘offered’ presidency, NA speakership and Senate chairmanship to Pakistan People’s Party, to get support for the formation of governments in the centre and Punjab, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources claimed that PML-N has offered three constitutional positions to the PPP to gain its support in the centre and Punjab. PPP was offered positions of president, speaker National Assembly and Senate chairman, while PML-N also agreed to give Balochistan CM ship to the Bilawal-led party.