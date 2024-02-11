PML-N, PPP ‘agree’ to expand political cooperation

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PM-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have agreed for political cooperation to take the country out of ‘political instability’ with joint efforts, ARY News reported.

The PML-N delegation led by Shehbaz Sharif reached Bilawal House Lahore where they were received PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Both parties are mulling over formation of the government in centre, Punjab and Balochistan.

A joint press statement after the meeting read that both the parties have agreed to expand the political cooperation.

The overall situation of the country was also discussed while both the parties decided to take every possible step to take Pakistan country out of what they called ‘political instability’.

“The majority of the people have given us (PML-N and PPP) the mandate. We will not disappoint the people of Pakistan,” the statement read.

The PML-N which bagged second highest number of National Assembly seats in the General Elections 2024 also proposed government formation formula to the PPP.

The PPP sources said that PML-N’s proposals will be placed in the central executive committee meeting of the party.

The PML-N delegation included Azam Nazir Tarar, Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Malik Ahmed Khan, Maryam Aurangzeb and Sheza Fatima.

Earlier, PML-N has ‘offered’ presidency, NA speakership and Senate chairmanship to Pakistan People’s Party, to get support for the formation of governments in centre and Punjab, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources claimed that PML-N has offered three constitutional positions to the PPP to gain its support in centre and Punjab. PPP was offered positions of president, speaker National Assembly and Senate chairman, while PML-N also agreed to give Balochistan CM ship to the Bilawal-led party.