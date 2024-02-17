PML-N puts forward conditions for forming govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday put forward conditions for the formation of government in centre, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, PML-N suggested that all the coalition parties should become part of the cabinet for two tenures of 2.5 years.

Sources said PML-N will table their conditions before Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in today’s meeting.

The senior leadership advised Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to condition the formation of government with inclusion of all coalition parties in the cabinet.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari hinted at what he termed “another wide-ranging consensus” among Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), PML-Q and MQM to form a PDM-like coalition government in the Centre.

A significant joint press conference was held featuring leaders from major political parties in Pakistan, including PML-N, PML-Q, PPP, and MQM-P, along with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Aleem Khan of IPP.

He expressed the collective commitment of the parties to work together to navigate Pakistan out of its challenges.

It is pertinent to mention here that Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha resigned from his post over alleged rigging in elections 2024.

Addressing a press conference the Rawalpindi commissioner surrendered to police saying “I accept responsibility for rigging election 2024”.

Chattha admitted that the rigging took place in election and candidates who were leading in their constituencies with over 70,000 votes were converted to losers with the help of fake seals under his watch.

He apologized from his subordinates for compelling them to rig elections saying that they were crying when they were directed to carry out the rigging.