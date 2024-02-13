Zardari hints at another coalition govt after meeting Shehbaz, allies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday hinted at what he termed “another wide-ranging consensus” among Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), PML-Q and MQM to form a PDM-like coalition government in the Centre, ARY News reported.

A significant joint press conference was held featuring leaders from major political parties in Pakistan, including PML-N, PML-Q, PPP, and MQM-P, along with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Aleem Khan of IPP.

In his statement during presser, Asif Ali Zardari expressed the collective commitment of the parties to work together to navigate Pakistan out of its challenges.

“As a united front, we pledge to address all issues, including the economy and terrorism,” stated Asif Zardari, emphasizing the resolution to find solutions through consensus, with even the inclusion of PTI.

Acknowledging the financial challenges faced by Pakistan, Zardari stated, “We are aware of the numerous installments of Pakistan’s debts that need to be fulfilled.”

Despite acknowledging the possibility of facing each other in elections, Zardari urged for collaborative efforts in managing the country effectively.

Zardari emphasized the importance of accepting election results during the press conference, asserting that their presence here in Islamabad is a testament to the transparency of the electoral process, underlining that, “Our [politicians present in the press conference] presence here, guiding the way forward, is a direct outcome of transparent elections. Without transparency, we would not be in this position.”

‘Maryam Nawaz will be PML-N’s candidate for CM Punjab’

Taking over the presser, Shehbaz Sharif requested his brother Nawaz Sharif to accept the office of the prime minister. He also said that PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz will be the Punjab chief minister (CM) candidate after the party’s consultations.

He thanked PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for inviting different political parties, adding that the purpose of the meeting is to tell the nation that ‘we are united’.

The PML-N president said that the election process is over, and now the new parliament is about to come into existence.

“Now our war is against the country’s challenges. The first challenge is the economy. We have to stabilise it which is a tall task. Nations move forward when their leadership unites and decides to end conflicts and take the nation forward to eliminate problems,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the parties that attended the meeting have the two-third majority of the National Assembly.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independents have a majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “We also respect whosoever is PTI nominee for chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa slot,” he added.

When asked if Asif Ali Zardari is the presidential nominee, Shehbaz Sharif replied, “We will not disappoint you.”

Moreover, the former premier called for an end to ‘issues of ego’, adding that the need is for ‘revolutionary steps’ to rescue the country’s economy.

“I again invite the Charter of Economy to everyone. Come, move forward and let’s together promote the Charter of Democracy and end the things we said against one another,” he urged all the political stakeholders.

MQM-P pledges ‘full support’ to Shehbaz

For his part, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the party would support Shehbaz Sharif to strengthen the democracy.

“With mutual cooperation, we will strengthen democracy and support Mian Shehbaz Sharif. We have supported him before and will do so in future,” he said.

Khalid Maqbool noted that no interest could be greater than serving Pakistan for any party at the moment. “Everyone must put aside their political interests and move ahead with a common approach to serve the country,” he noted.

‘PPP won’t become part of govt in Centre’

Earlier in the day, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto ruled out the possibility of becoming part of any coalition government, saying that his party will vote for prime minister candidate of PML-N but sit in opposition.

“The PPP has decided that we are unable or not in a position to join federal government ourselves, nor are we interested in taking ministries in such a setup,” the party chairman said while addressing a press conference following a two-day long Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting.

Bilawal Bhutto acknowledged that the reality was that his party does not have a mandate to form a government in the Centre. “Due to this, I will not be putting myself forward for the candidacy of the prime minister of Pakistan,” he said, noting that PML-N and the independents have greater numbers.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had refused to form a coalition with the PPP which left the PML-N as the only party that had invited the PPP to join the government.

“We don’t want to see chaos in the country or perpetual crisis in the country,” the PPP chairman said, adding that his party decided to support the PML-N’s candidate for the premiership to ensure political instability.

Bilawal Bhutto said that his party has accepted the election results, despite concerns, in the larger interest of the country. He urged all political parties to address the shortcomings so that “no one can point fingers at elections the next time”.

“The PPP has made the decision that we may not be a part of the government but we will engage with political parties on the issue of votes and the election of prime minister,” he added, assuring the public that the Parliament will be formed.