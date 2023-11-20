Bilawal Bhutto says will not accept elections ‘if anyone interfered’

NOWSHERA: As the general elections 2024 draw near, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned that his party would not accept the elections if anyone interfered, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Nowshera, the PPP chairman – without naming anyone – said that parties with a 2/3 majority say they have reached an agreement regarding upcoming set-up.

Bilawal Bhutto regretted that there’s no use of an election if the results are pre-decided, adding that senior politicians should not waste their struggle and not contest elections on the ‘back of administration’.

He warned that his party would not accept the elections if anyone interfered with the results. “We will only accept the choice of the people, not anyone else’s,” he warned, reiterating his demand for “transparent polls”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

Read More: Bilawal Bhutto says ready to contest polls on his performance as FM

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that people of Pakistan will not accept “selected Raj” (selected government) anymore.

The former foreign minister said that people of Pakistan had borne selected Raj for five years – in apparent reference to PTI government.

“The masses will no longer accept the selected raj,” Bilawal Bhutto said, emphasising that the people will suffer if someone is selected again this time.

He also took a dig at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that Politicians who joined the “Mehangai league [inflation party] will not remain electable anymore due to their decision”.

The PPP chairman made these remarks while apparently referring to Nawaz Sharif’s Quetta visit, wherein more than 30 politicians of Balochistan joined PML-N.