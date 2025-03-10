Bilawal Bhutto slams opposition over ‘irresponsible behaviour’

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto criticised and expressed his disappointment over the behaviour of the opposition towards public affairs, ARY News reported on Monday.

During an informal media talk at the Parliament House, Bilawal Bhutto lamented the ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of the opposition, and lack of interest in the issues faced by the public.

The PPP chairman said that their approach should reflect concern in resolving the public affairs.

He underscored the need for meaningful dialogue and collaborative efforts to effectively address the challenges confronting the nation.

Further, Bilawal Bhutto at the Parliament House highlighted the historic achievement of President Asif Ali Zardari, who became the first president to address the joint session of Parliament for the eighth time.

The PPP chairman commended President Zardari at Parliament House for shedding light on the government’s economic policies and addressing the challenges faced by the administration.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasised the importance of constructive dialogue and cooperation to tackle the nation’s pressing challenges.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari addressed the joint session of Parliament on the beginning of the new parliamentary year.

In his address, President Zardari expressed his profound honour as a civilian president to address the August House for the eighth time at the commencement of a new parliamentary year.

He called upon the members of the House to prioritise good governance and work towards achieving political and economic stability.

Highlighting the trust and expectations of the people, he urged the parliament to rise to the occasion and fulfill its responsibilities to meet the aspirations of the nation.

Addressing the Economic policies of the government, President Zardari praised the efforts of the government, which have brought the country on a positive path to economic growth.

Speaking about security challenges, he emphasised the need to strengthen security capabilities, and enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies to effectively deal with the menace of terrorism.