Bilawal Bhutto sworn in as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday took oath as federal minister, ARY News reported.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the PPP chairman at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari and other federal cabinet members attended the ceremony.

The PPP leader will likely be given the portfolio of the foreign ministry.

Taking to Twitter, her sister Aseefa wrote: “Congratulations to the youngest Foreign Minister in Pakistans history @BBhuttoZardari.”

PPP’s CEC yesterday endorsed Bilawal’s inclusion in the federal cabinet. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took the members of the party’s CEC into confidence regarding his London meetings with Nawaz Sharif.

