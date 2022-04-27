Bilawal Bhutto sworn in as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday took oath as federal minister, ARY News reported.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the PPP chairman at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari and other federal cabinet members attended the ceremony.

The PPP leader will likely be given the portfolio of the foreign ministry.

Taking to Twitter, her sister Aseefa wrote: “Congratulations to the youngest Foreign Minister in Pakistans history @BBhuttoZardari.”

Congratulations to the youngest Foreign Minister in Pakistans history @BBhuttoZardari . The task is daunting, and the previous government have hurt our international standing but I have no doubt that you will make our country, party, and family proud. 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/LUEsMJBzx5 — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) April 27, 2022

Today @BBhuttoZardari will take oath as Pakistan’s Foreign Minister in this unity government – decided by #PPP CEC & we couldn’t be more proud of him! Already outshone in Parliament & always stuck to his democratic values – excited to witness this path إِنْ شَاءَ ٱللَّٰهُ ♥️🤲 — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) April 27, 2022

PPP’s CEC yesterday endorsed Bilawal’s inclusion in the federal cabinet. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took the members of the party’s CEC into confidence regarding his London meetings with Nawaz Sharif.

