Shehbaz Sharif says appointment of new COAS PM’s constitutional right

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the appointment of a new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is a constitutional right of the PM and it will be done in accordance with rules and regulations.

PM Shehbaz Sharif while talking to journalists in Islamabad condemned the Karachi blast and added that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will visit Sindh’s provincial capital tomorrow and will assist the PPP government in investigating the Karachi blast.

The prime minister said that Pakistan is at a critical juncture, we have to move forward instead of crying. PML-N does not believe in political revenge but the law will make its own way.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the law will take its own course against those who try to take it into their own hands. The National Security Committee has made it clear that there was no conspiracy.

Read more: Karachi blast perpetrators to be brought to justice, PM Shehbaz assures China

PTI must come to parliament to talk over elections reforms, he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also said that the Prime Minister’s House has now become a democratic house and inherited a lot from the previous government.

The only reason for load shedding was to get fuel on time. Today, a 10 kg bag of flour is available for Rs. 400. The previous government could have worked, but it only made noise, he added.

Comments