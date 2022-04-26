Karachi blast perpetrators to be brought to justice, PM Shehbaz assures China

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited on Tuesday the Chinese embassy in Islamabad and extended condolence over the death of Chinese nationals in the Karachi blast.

Talking to Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue, he assured that the terrorist attack would be investigated expeditiously and the perpetrators brought to justice.

Also Read: Karachi blast: CCTV footage shows alleged suicide bomber

Expressing sorrow and grief over the death of Chinese nationals in a van blast at Karachi University, PM Shehbaz said the entire Pakistani nation was in shock over the brutal attack.

He said the people of Pakistan extended their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the government, people and families of the victims. He reiterated Pakistan’s determination to eradicate all forms of terrorism and terrorists from its soil.

He directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to reach Karachi on Wednesday (tomorrow). “We will not sit idle until the culprits are arrested and punished,” he assured.

Also Read: CTD says Karachi University blast was suicide attack

PM Shehbaz ordered the authorities concerned to beef up security of Chinese nationals and organisations working in Pakistan.

Four people including three Chinese nationals were killed while several others were injured as a van caught fire after an explosion near Confucius Institute at University of Karachi Tuesday afternoon.

Comments