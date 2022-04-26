CTD says Karachi University blast was suicide attack

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh in charge, Raja Umar Khattab said that the blast that targeted a van carrying Chinese nationals to Karachi University’s Confucius Institute was a suicide attack, carried out by a woman.

According to ARY News, in-charge CTD Raja Umar Khattab said the explosives used in the blast were not locally made. A schoolbag like a device was made and was attached with a bag of a suicide bomber woman, he added.

Karachi police chief Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon said that five people were killed and four others injured in the blast.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said that those injured in the blast have been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. He said the injured included a foreigner and a Rangers official.

Read more: Karachi blast: CCTV footage shows alleged suicide bomber

On the other hand, BDS officials said three to four kilograms of explosives and a large quantity of steel ball bearings were used in the blast.

The blast

At about 2:30 PM, a van carrying Chinese nationals to Karachi University’s Confucius Institute blew up with an explosion leaving several passengers and their security staff injured.

Initial reports suggested that it was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used in the attack on Chinese teachers of the institute but later Bomb Disposal Squad concluded that it was a suicide bomber who blew herself up when the van approached.

BDS said that a huge amount of ball bearings and steel was used along with 3 to 4 Kg explosive material.

Comments