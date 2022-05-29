Bilawal Bhutto to visit Turkey, meet President Tayyip Erdogan

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for a two-day visit to Turkey from Dubai on Monday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the foreign minister will leave for Istanbul via Dubai in a special plane where he would meet Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart.

He would discuss matters related to bilateral relations, and the promotion of trade between the two countries during the meetings.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be visiting Turkey next week, embarking on his first visit to Ankara after assuming office last month.

“The prime minister would be visiting Turkey next week, and we would be sharing with you more details containing elements, specific elements and engagements envisaged during this visit,” FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in response to a question during his weekly press briefing.

Soon after assuming charge as the foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has visited China, United States and Switzerland where he had met his counterparts and attended global conferences.

