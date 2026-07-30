MUZAFFARABAD, July 30, 2026: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged PTI to abandon the politics of boycott and said he is extending his hand to the party’s “serious politicians,” ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Muzaffarabad, Bilawal said, “I tell the PTI people, if you want to boycott then sit at home. I tell them, don’t boycott, contest the elections, do your work.”

The PPP chairman said the right to self-determination cannot be complete without protecting the vote. “If our mandate is stolen in Azad Kashmir, then your countdown will begin in the center,” he warned.

He said evidence of rigging in the Mirpur elections has been presented and videos have also surfaced. “Don’t think that we will let you steal the election. If you do justice, there will be justice. If you commit rigging, then it won’t be good for you either,” Bilawal said.

He added that evidence was presented before the Election Commission but regretted that it still issued the notification.

Bilawal Bhutto questioned whether national interest of Pakistan and Kashmir was more important or the “personal interest of PML-N.”

“Get 12 seats put in someone’s pocket. Half of Azad Kashmir cannot hold elections. Do you want PPP workers to protest in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad too?” he asked.

The PPP chairman demanded that the AJK Assembly ask the State of Pakistan to establish a Truth Commission. “I tell those who are protesting to end the protest and accept the commission. God willing, there will be justice,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto again referred to the Prime Minister as a “product of Form 47” in his speech.

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