Bilawal Bhutto wants winning candidates to join PPP in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has asked the party’s Punjab leadership to work on the inclusion of winning candidates in the PPP in a bid to grab power in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

The sources within the party said that the PPP chairman has directed the party leadership to complete organizational restructuring in the province within three months.

“We want to form the next government in Punjab,” a confidant Bilawal Bhutto has directed the party leadership after PPP secured 33,000 votes in the NA-133 Lahore by-election, a feat that has been termed by many as the revival of the party in the province after nearly a decade.

He directed the provincial bodies to complete their homework so that foundation could be laid for the party’s win in the next general elections.

The sources further shared that the chairman has also directed to bring back leaders, who had left PPP, into the party’s fold once again.

“Furthermore, work should be done on including winning candidates in the party,” they said while quoting Bilawal Bhutto who has directed the party to hold protest demos against the gas shortage in the province on December 17.

Soon after giving a tough fight in the Lahore by-election, former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that PPP’s own shortcomings were the reason for its defeat in Punjab elections.

Addressing a press conference here at Bilawal House Lahore, the PPP leader said it was not difficult for PPP to contest elections in Punjab, but their own shortcomings were the reason for failure.

“PPP will contest against PML-N in every constituency and will fight them at every nook and corner,” said Asif Ali Zardari.

