Zardari slams PML-N over Punjab delimitation to dent PPP’s vote bank

LAHORE: Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Monday that PPP’s own shortcomings were reason for its defeat in Punjab elections, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here at Bilawal House Lahore, the PPP leader said it was not difficult for PPP to contest elections in Punjab, but their own shortcomings were reason for failure.

“PPP will contest against PML-N in every constituency and will fight them at every nook and corner,” said Asif Ali Zardari while criticising PML-N for carrying out delimitations in various constituencies of Punjab to increase its vote bank.

He further said his party would have secured 50,000 votes in yesterday’s by-elections if the voter turnout had not remained low in NA-133.

The former president also warned that some foreign elements were conspiring to disintegrate Pakistan, adding that PPP will fight against every element for the sake of the country.

“We belong to this motherland and we will die here,” said Zardari and vowed to make Pakistan a successful country.

The PPP leader also congratulated the party workers for reviving the party in Punjab.

Read: PML-N TROUNCES PPP IN NA-133 LAHORE BY-ELECTION

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Shaista Pervaiz Malik emerged victorious in the NA-133 by-election in Lahore after securing 46,811 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Chaudhry Aslam Gill came in second who secured 32,313 votes, unofficial results showed.

In NA-133 Lahore-by-poll, the turnout ratio was 18.59 per cent.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!