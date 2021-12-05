PML-N leads in NA-133 Lahore by-election as vote count underway

LAHORE: Polling for the by-election for National Assembly seat NA-133 Lahore concluded on Sunday as results have started to pour in, ARY News reported.

The polling began at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of 16 polling stations, PML-N’s Shaista Malik was in the lead with 1569 votes against PPP’s Chaudhry Aslam Gill who acquired 993 votes.

Candidates vying for seat

A total of 11 candidates are vying for NA-133 Lahore seat whereas, a tough fight is expected between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). However, no candidate from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will contest the polls.

Moreover, 254 polling stations were set up for the polling process of NA-133 in which 22 polling stations are of A category, 198 of B category and 34 polling stations of C category.

200 separate polling stations were set up for men and women whereas 54 mixed polling stations have also been set up.

Read more: NA-133 BY-ELECTION: ECP FINES FORMER PM RAJA PERVAIZ FOR VIOLATING CODE OF CONDUCT

For foolproof polling, senior police officers had been deployed to monitor the security arrangements through patrolling or control room, CCPO Lahore told.

Rangers had been tasked to transport bags containing ballot papers to the returning officer’s office after the polling process is over. The Result Transmission System (RTS) will be utilised to transmit results.

The seat was vacated after the demise of PML-N’ Pervez Malik in October.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!