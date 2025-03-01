Bilawal Bhutto deserves to be next PM, says Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Sindh’s Senior Minister for Information and Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has said that Bilawal Bhutto deserves to be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Sharjeel Memon praised Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership, stating that he is accomplishing tasks never done before, making him a strong candidate for the country’s top position.

Addressing concerns over the construction of canals, the minister stated that some groups are attempting to stir opposition, but the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has already made it clear that no canals will be built.

He further commented on political groups that appear before elections and vanish afterward, emphasizing that the PPP’s connection with the public is not seasonal but a lifelong commitment.

Sharjeel Memon highlighted that despite floods affecting the entire country, only the Sindh government has taken the initiative to provide housing for the victims.

He also announced that the provincial government is distributing solar systems to over 200,000 households on a merit basis, ensuring that only deserving individuals benefit. Additionally, he stressed that the initiative aims to support those who cannot afford electricity bills.

Earlier, Sharjeel Memon chaired a session on soaring road accidents, also attended by opposition figures, transporters and officials.

On the instructions of the chief minister, Transport Minister presided over the meeting attended by, opposition leader in provincial legislature, MQM’s Ali Khursheedi, Jamaat Islami’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Muhammad Farooq, Muslim Pervez and Raja Arif Sultan, ANP’s Shahi Syed and others.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh’s Home Minister Zia Lanjar, secretary transport Asad Zamin, CCPO Javed Alam Odho and DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah.

Transporters’ representatives Liaquat Mehsud, Sardar Abdul Hameed, Ghulam Muhammad Afridi and Alhaj Yousuf also attended the huddle.

The session discussed increasing traffic accidents in the metropolis, the timing of heavy transport in city and other related issues.

The meeting also discussed burning of transport vehicles and other arson incidents after traffic mishaps.