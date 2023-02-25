Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announces 25% hike in BISP payments

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced a 25% increase in the payments to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing the inauguration event of BISP’s Dynamic Registry, said that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is a revolutionary project and a program will also be launched for assisting small farmers.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing an event related to the Benazir Income Support Programme, said that he is proud of the BISP. “PPP has given the Constitution to the country. Benazir Bhutto had decided to launch a programme to provide relief to the poor segment.”

“PPP provided relief to all segments of society. Many people opposed the BISP, especially the PPP opponents strongly opposed the programme but we took a concrete stance to give the due right to the poor at any cost.”

“We faced criticism for the programme that it will also be hit by corruption. We have made BISP the most transparent programme. The global institutions are also admitting that it is the most transparent programme and they are ready to provide assistance.”

He said that the country is going through economic, political and democratic crises. He added that PPP is fighting against poverty, unemployment and inflation. Due to the financial crisis, the government decided to make a 25% increase in payments to BISP beneficiaries.

“There is no relief programme better than the BISPR. Under the same programme, we relieved the masses during the coronavirus pandemic and flood. We will assist the nationals in the economic crisis. People should register themselves with the BISP. We are going to launch a relief programme for the small farmers.”

Bilawal claimed that the opponents cannot win elections against PPP. He invited nationals to support PPP which is the only hope to end all crises in the country.

