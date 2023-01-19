Govt to introduce new mechanism for BISP payments

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to introduce a new mechanism of sending payments directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme, federal minister Shazia Marri said on Thursday.

Talking to the media here, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri, said that the govt introducing a new mechanism to facilitate BISP beneficiaries to avoid standing in long queues for financial assistance.

“The new system will be launched under the pilot project,” she said, adding that the new mechanics would be expanded to the entire country if it attains success.

She said the new method of payment would also allow beneficiaries to save some of their amount in the banks. Responding to a query, Shazia Marri said about 25 mobile units of BISP would be established in Balochistan for registration of beneficiaries.

Last year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced to increase the flood relief assistance under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) from the existing Rs 28 billion to Rs 70 billion.

