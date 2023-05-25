Bilawal Bhutto Zardari clarifies ‘govt not establishing new military courts’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has clarified that the federal government is not establishing new military courts or bringing an amended law, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While talking to the journalists in the Parliament House, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there is seemingly a misconception about military courts in the media. “The federal government is not establishing new military court through a constitutional amendment nor planning to bring it.”

He added that Official Secret Act and Army Act are already existing and action will be taken against the lawbreakers in accordance with the same law.

READ: KHAWAJA ASIF SAYS NO NEW MILITARY COURTS BEING ESTABLISHED

The foreign minister said that he opposes the ban on any political party in his personal capacity, however, political parties should also review their stances and activities. “If a political party is trying to become a terrorist outfit then what would we do? We had opposed banning PTI in the cabinet meeting. Now, they have crossed all red lines and we can do nothing.”

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has the capability to be a political party. “Military installations were attacked other than Corps Commander House in an organised way.” He added that every Pakistani would condemn such incidents.

Bilawal questioned how the doors of dialogues would be opened if Imran Khan keeps playing an undemocratic role. Before May 9, PPP was the biggest supporter of political dialogues but the negotiation process was flopped due to Imran Khan’s behaviour.

“We have no option left as a political party to hold talks now. PTI and our delegations held negotiations on the election date but the dialogue process was disrupted due to Imran Khan.”