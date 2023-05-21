‘Pakistan’s existence’ was attacked on May 9, says Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday termed the May 9 violent protests on military installations as an “attack on Pakistan’s integrity and existence,” ARY News reported.

“Pakistan’s existence was attacked on May 9. One person [Imran Khan] made this attack just for the sake of his power,” Asif said while addressing the media in Sialkot.

The defence minister insisted that the government was not “snatching anyone’s basic rights”, and cases would be pursued against individuals who have been identified through footage attacking military installations”.

He went on to say that attacks on airbase were conducted by an enemy, not a patriot, adding that he did not differentiate between the attack on GHQ, Lahore Corps Commander’s house, Mianwali airbase and the attack by arch-rival India on the Sialkot memorial.

“I strictly do not differentiate between the attack that happened at the Corps Commander house, Mianwali air base, the GHQ (Pakistan Army’s general headquarters), and the attack by India on this place (Sialkot memorial),” said Khawaja Asif.

Earlier, the minister visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (martyrs monument) in Chawinda and laid a floral wreath on the graves of the martyrs before offering fatiha.

He said that they had visited the martyrs monument to remember their bravery in defeating Indian army.

May 9 Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

Read more: EIGHT SUSPECTS FLEEING ZAMAN PARK ARRESTED.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.