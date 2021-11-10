Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to host dinner for opposition parliamentarians today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will host the dinner for the National Assembly (NA) lawmakers and senators of the opposition parties today, ARY News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will host the dinner for the opposition parliamentarians at Senate Hall.

The dinner is likely to be attended by the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and parliamentary leaders of other political parties.

The opposition leaders will exchange views on the joint strategy for the upcoming joint session of the parliament. Bilawal will also consult the opposition lawmakers regarding the current political situation of the country.

READ: PDM, PPP CROSS SWORDS ONCE AGAIN OVER JOINT OPPOSITION PLANS

Earlier, it was learnt that Prime Minister Imran Khan will host the lunch for the National Assembly (NA) lawmakers and senators of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and coalition partners today at the PM House at 2:00 pm.

Sources said that the premier will also address the parliamentarians on the occasion. PM Khan will take the parliamentarians into confidence over different national matters.

Moreover, the parliamentarians will also be apprised about the government’s strategy in the upcoming joint session of the parliament.

READ: OPPOSITION DEVISES STRATEGY TO GIVE TOUGH TIME TO GOVT IN JOINT SITTING

The government and opposition sides have expedited their preparations ahead of the parliament’s joint session to be held on November 11 (tomorrow).

The federal government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its coalition partners have planned to approve legislation regarding electoral, law reforms and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming joint sitting of the parliament.

On the other hand, the opposition parties decided to give tough time to the federal government by attempting to block the passage of the legislation to sail through the parliament’s session following their serious reservations on the draft laws for electoral reforms and especially the use of EVMs.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!