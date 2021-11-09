PDM, PPP cross swords once again over joint opposition plans

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema e Islam – Fazal (JUI-F) senator Hafiz Hamdullah said Tuesday of the joint opposition alliance that it’s just as alive without the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as it was with it, after the controversy entailing Qamar Zaman Qaira’s statement, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is functional with or without PPP, Senator Hamdullah said in a press conference today and noted that it was the PPP that stabbed the alliance in the back.

Hamdullah said the PPP leadership is trying to play on both sides of the fence. They are trying to get two rides in a single ticket. PPP is opposing the opposition, he said.

It was the PPP that prevailed its senate candidate at the expense of JUI-F’s candidate and still they manage to be critical of the opposition.

However, he said PPP must reach out to the PDM leadership and mend the fences should it want back in the opposition alliance.

It is in vain to puncture the plate that feeds you, he said. He lashed out at Qamar Zaman Qaira over the latter’s earlier statement on Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s backdoor communication and the suspicious dichotomy in policy.

PDM announces protest against inflation Nov 13 at Regal Chowk

The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Sindh arm has Monday held a meeting, chaired by convener Maulana Rashid Mahmood, which announced protests on November 13 at Saddar’s Regal Chowk against inflation spiral in the country.

The said protest will be joined by Jamiat Ulema e Islam – Fazal (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the local leadership of the PDM alliance, the meeting confirmed.

The meeting today charted out the strategy to administer and lead the protests in Karachi which the PDM leadership said will be made a successful show.

