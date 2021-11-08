PDM announces protest against inflation Nov 13 at Regal Chowk

KARACHI: The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Sindh arm has Monday held a meeting, chaired by convener Maulana Rashid Mahmood, which announced protests on November 13 at Saddar’s Regal Chowk against inflation spiral in the country, ARY News reported.

The said protest will be joined by Jamiat Ulema e Islam – Fazal (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the local leadership of the PDM alliance, the meeting confirmed.

The meeting today charted out the strategy to administer and lead the protests in Karachi which the PDM leadership said will be made a successful show.

PML-N, PPP, other opposition parties agree on joint anti-govt strategy

Earlier today, the opposition parties, including the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), agreed on the formation of a joint strategy to give a tough time to the ruling coalition inside the Parliament.

A meeting of the opposition parties was held in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, PPP and PML-N agreed to hold joint protest against the government.

