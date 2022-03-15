Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claims “Kaanpen Tang Rahi Hain” video was ‘FAKE’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that his viral ‘kaanpen taang rahi hain‘ video was ‘fake and doctored’ by PTI.

Talking to a private channel Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that at first he also thought that he had had a slip of tongue, but when he saw the video at his home, he realized that he did not have a slip of tongue but the video has been ‘doctored’.

He mockingly said that “kaanpen taangna” is the next level of “taangen kaanpna”. The PM decreased petroleum prices when our March left for Islamabad, that was “taangen kaanpna“, but the PM started abusing the opposition as soon as we reached Islamabad, that was “kaanpen Taangna.”

He said that he condemns the Prime Minister’s use of foul language against former President Asif Ali Zardari. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened to shoot the former president in an open demonstration. He said that Zardari is at my aim, “Does not he know what a gun is used for?” Bilawal questioned.

Bilawal Bhutto added that “selected” has become Imran Khan’s identity globally.

