Bilawal says ‘PPP to respond to vote rigging allegations via performance’

KARACHI: After Pakistan People’s Party leader Murtaza Wahab took oath as Karachi mayor, the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP will respond to the vote rigging allegations through performance, ARY News reported on Monday.

While talking to the journalists, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Karachi can resolve its issue easily as it has much potential. The federal and provincial governments will also have to resolve Karachi issues.

“Collections will be increased if local government (LG) institutions impose taxes. PPP has raised a slogan to resolve Karachi issues through joint efforts.”

He added that PPP’s mayor and deputy mayor have been elected in Karachi for the first time. He added that they are fighting against the politics of hatred and extremism in the city for generations.

He congratulated Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad for taking oath as Karachi mayor and deputy mayor. He dedicated the PPP’s victory to the late Benazir Bhutto and other martyred workers.

Bilawal said that PPP will respond to those who are levelling vote rigging allegations through its performance. He claimed that elections had always been snatched from PPP in the past but the party failed the opponents’ tactics this time.

Bilawal claimed that he will be accountable for the five-year performance of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). The PPP chairman said that the majority of Karachi issues are linked to the federal and provincial governments and the party will coordinate with the federal government to build Karachi.