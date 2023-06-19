Murtaza Wahab takes oath as Karachi mayor

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab has taken oath as Karachi mayor in a ceremony, ARY News reported on Monday.

An oath-taking ceremony has been held at Karachi’s Polo Ground for the newly-elected mayor Murtaza Wahab and deputy mayor Salman Abdullah Murad today.

Election Commissioner (EC) Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan administered the oath to Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad.

The ceremony was attended by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP local government (LG) representatives and others.

Outgoing Karachi Administrator Saif-ur-Rehman handed over a symbolic key of the city to Mayor Murtaza Wahab today.

READ: Karachi Mayor polls: PTI issues show-cause notices to absent members

After taking oath, Mayor Murtaza Wahab told journalists that Karachi citizens have chosen Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the LG polls. He vowed that PPP will be loyal to the metropolis and serve the Karachiites indiscriminately besides eliminating the politics of hatred.

He vowed that PPP’s UC chairmen will serve the Karachiites and they will bring a positive change to the metropolis.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while talking to journalists, said that PPP’s mayor and deputy mayor have been elected in Karachi for the first time. He added that they are fighting against the politics of hatred and extremism in the city for generations.

READ: ECP accepts Hafiz Naeem’s stance regarding Karachi mayor election: JI



He congratulated Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad for taking oath as Karachi mayor and deputy mayor. He dedicated the PPP’s victory to the late Benazir Bhutto and other martyred workers.

Bilawal said that PPP will respond to those who are levelling vote rigging allegations through its performance. He claimed that elections had always been snatched from PPP in the past but the party failed the opponents’ tactics this time.

Bilawal claimed that he will be accountable for the five-year performance of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). The PPP chairman said that the majority of Karachi issues are linked to the federal and provincial governments and the party will coordinate with the federal government to build Karachi.

He recommended the LG government work under public-private partnership just like the provincial government.

Bilawal asked Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to work with the political parties. He alleged that the attempts became failed to seize Karachi with the help of those who attacked Jinnah House.

He announced that PPP will unveil its manifesto for the general elections. He demanded the federal government assist in the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The city council had elected People’s Party’s Murtaza Wahab and Salman Murad on June 15 in the polling held at Karachi Arts Council under strict security. Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 votes. JI’s candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, Pakatan Arts Council, as 34 members of the city council failed to reach the voting venue.