Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says lifting of sanctions from Iran will benefit Pakistan, other countries

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said lifting of sanctions from Iran will not only benefit Pakistan, but a large global community.

Pakistan is all set to host ceasefire talks in Islamabad between Iran and United States. All arrangements have been finalised for the high-stake talks.

Referring to the recent US-Iran ceasefire, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the world is now looking towards Pakistan, recognising it as a country playing a constructive role in promoting peace. He added that the international community expects Pakistan to contribute to maintaining global stability.

Bilawal expressed hope that the Islamabad talks would lead to the lifting of sanctions on Iran, stating that such a development would benefit not only Pakistan but the wider global community.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The PPP chaireman also strongly criticised Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, stating that India’s position reflects narrow-mindedness.

The former foreign minister said Mr Jaishankar’s remarks expose India’s frustration and limited outlook. He added that Pakistan is increasingly emerging on the global stage.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed that Pakistan and India must not leave their disputes unresolved, noting that despite repeated tensions, both countries have reached ceasefires on multiple occasions.

He emphasised that the ceasefire should serve as a starting point for a broader and lasting peace process. He also pointed out that prolonged conflicts have economically affected the people of both nations.