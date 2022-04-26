Bilawal Bhutto Zardari likely to take oath as FM tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to take oath as foreign minister (FM) tomorrow (Wednesday), ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting sources.

The decision to join the federal cabinet has been endorsed by the PPP’s CEC. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took the members of the party’s CEC. Moreover, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal are expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting will discuss the political matters and the overall situation of the country.

Last week, senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira had confirmed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will take oath as foreign minister (FM) in a day or two.

Talking to the media in London flanked by the former finance minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar, Qamar Zaman Kaira had said all the matters had been sorted out in a meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Read more: ‘Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take oath as FM soon’

Earlier on April 19, a deadlock persisted between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party as Bilawal did not take oath as foreign minister.

Sources privy to the development had said that the consultation regarding Bilawal’s oath as minister in PM Sharif’s cabinet had been done and the decision has been conditionally attached with the provision of ministries to ANP and Mohsin Dawar.

It is to be noted here that the PPP chairman, earlier this week held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif in London.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated Nawaz Sharif on the toppling of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government. They exchanged views on the current political situation of the country.

Comments