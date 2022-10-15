Pakistan to summon US ambassador over Biden’s remarks on nuclear weapons

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced that the country would summon United States (US) ambassador Donald Bloom for a demarche on President Joe Biden’s remarks on Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The foreign minister made these remarks while addressing a press conference at the Bilawal House in Karachi.

FM Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that he had discussed President Biden’s remarks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in detail and hoped this incident would not affect the Pakistan-US relations negatively.

“I am surprised by the remarks of President Biden. I believe this is exactly the sort of misunderstanding that is created when there is a lack of engagement,” the foreign minister maintained.

He further said that Pakistan’s nuclear assets meet each and every international standard in accordance with IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) as far as security and safety is concerned.

“Pakistan is adamant about ensuring its integrity a safety. If there is any question as to nuclear safety, then they should be directed to our neighbor India,” he said, adding that the neighbouring country recently accidentally fired a missile into Pakistani territory.

The minister noted that the federal government has summoned US Ambassador Donald Bloom for an official demarche, he said, adding that an opportunity should be allowed to the US to explain the position.

However, he said: “I don’t think this was an official function, it wasn’t an address to the parliament or an interview.”

“It was a fundraiser. It was an untraditional conversation in which this sentence was used so it should be looked at in this manner,” Bilawal maintained.

Meanwhile, the PPP Chairman believed that it would not negatively impacts the relations between Pakistan and the US. “We will continue on the positive trajectory of engagements we are having so far,” he added.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden asserted that Pakistan may be ‘one of the most dangerous nations’ in the world and has nuclear weapons without any cohesion.

The US president made these remarks while addressing a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception on Friday, according to a transcript issued by the White House.

“What I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” the transcript of the address, quoted Joe Biden.

The US president’s remarks were made in the context of Russia’s conflict with Ukraine and its impact on the world as well as the United States’ relationship with other countries, including China.

