Judiciary to regain nation’s confidence if Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gets justice: Bilawal

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that the judiciary will regain the confidence of Pakistanis if late PPP Founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gets justice, ARY News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was addressing the PPP Workers’ Convention in Gujranwala today. He said that he commenced the workers’ conventions from Gujranwala Punjab.

The PPP chairman said that he attended the hearing of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s reference in the Supreme Court (SC) today. “We are grateful to the Supreme Court (SC) for fixing the hearing of the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (late) reference which was filed 12 years ago.”

“The hearing of the reference is a historic move. Bhutto rendered sacrifices and gifted nuclear programme to the country. Quaid-e-Awaam had been murdered and dictator Zia-ul-Haq was involved in it.”

“Judges, lawyers and politicians who were involved in this murder got a chance to correct history today. The nation has already decided that Bhutto was innocent and they proved it by welcoming Benazir Bhutto (late) in 1996 and then elected her as the prime minister.”

“We wants history to be corrected and justice should be provided to the founder of the Pakistan’s Constitution. A common Pakistani will also believe in the judiciary if justice is provided to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Bhutto family will get justice soon.”

Bilawal said that several politicians will hurl abusive remarks at others just to secure votes during the elections. “PPP has no political opponent and we are not competing the old politicians. People’s Party is fighting against poverty, unemployment and inflation.”

The PPP chairman said that he was not taught to do politics of hatred and division but he was told to serve the poor nation. He asked PPP jiyalas to start door-to-door campaign and spread the party manifesto across the country.

He vowed that PPP will create employments after coming into power. Bilawal said that PPP had launched Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for poverty alleviation which will be expanded, as well as constructing 2 million houses for the flood victims.

The PPP chairman vowed that his political party will launch housing projects for the Punjab people and provide Benazir Cards to labourers to receive pensions, education funds and medical treatment.

He asked youth to elect young leadership for Pakistan and vowed that PPP will launch effective youth projects in the country.

Bilawal said that some old politicians believed that the centre of power was not the nation. The nation has to proof such politicians wrong in the upcoming general elections, he added.

He said that the general elections would be delayed if PPP left the matter to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, however, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa gave the verdict to hold polls on February 8, 2024.