Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari rejects mini-budget

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has rejected the mini-budget tabled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

He said in a statement that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s IMF deal will become disastrous for the country. Bilawal termed it ‘anti-public budget’ following the hike in taxes from bakery items to formula milk for newborn babies.

He censured that the federal government has hiked the rates of mobile phone calls and even imposition of taxes on books.

Earlier in the day, the federal government tabled Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 — or the mini-budget in the National Assembly for approval.

The Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 was tabled by Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the lower house amid protest by the opposition members.

The opposition lawmakers besieged the speaker’s dice during the NA session to disrupt the assembly’s proceedings for the mini-budget. A PPP lawmaker Shagufta Jumani slapped PTI MNA Ghazala Saifi after they exchanged harsh words during the NA session.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remained absent from today’s all-important parliament session.

