Ruckus in NA as govt tables supplementary finance bill

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government on Thursday tabled Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 — or the mini-budget in the National Assembly for approval, ARY News reported.

The Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 was tabled by Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the lower house amid protest by the opposition members.

Govt also tabled the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the assembly for approval.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remained absent from today’s all-important parliament session.

Earlier today, the federal cabinet headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved Finance Amendment Bill 2021, paving way for a mini-budget.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the cabinet had approved the finance bill, and now it would be tabled before the National Assembly.

The bill was presented before the federal cabinet by Minister for Finance Senator Shaukat Tarin.

“After its approval, a parliamentary meeting of the PTI and its allies will be held,” he said added that the bill would be tabled before the National Assembly today.

MQM-P opposes tax hike on telecom, IT products

Meanwhile, MQM-P has opposed an increase in withholding tax on telecom and IT products from 10 percent to 15 percent besides also rejecting an increase in taxation on the import of laptops.

The prime minister after listening to MQM-P’s grievances has formed a committee to review the matter.

