Is govt in crisis? Here’s what PM Imran Khan says

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived at Parliament House to attend the National Assembly session wherein the government is going to table the mini budget.

Journalists present in Parliament House bombarded the prime minister with questions as he arrived there.

To a question whether the PTI government is facing any crisis, Prime Minister Khan said, “It is said every three months that the government is in crisis.”

When asked about rumours of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country, he said, “We had been hearing similar things when Nawaz Sharif went to Saudi Arabia. He didn’t return until an agreement was reached.”

The prime minister billed Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s speeches “job applications.”

Earlier, a meeting of the federal cabinet with the prime minister in the chair approved the Finance Amendment Bill 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the cabinet has approved the mini budget, and now it would be tabled in the National Assembly approval.

The bill was presented before the federal cabinet by Minister for Finance Senator Shaukat Tarin.

