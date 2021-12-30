Mini-budget to be tabled in National Assembly today: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said that the budget amendment bill, the mini-budget, will be presented before the National Assembly today, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Fawad Chaudhry said that the budget amendment bill is tabled before the special cabinet committee.

“After its approval, a parliamentary meeting of the PTI and its allies will be held,” he said added that the bill would be tabled before the National Assembly today.

بجٹ ترامیم بل کابینہ کی خصوصی کمیٹی میں منظوری کیلئے پیش کیا جا رہا ہے، منظوری کے بعد تحریک انصاف اور اتحادیوں کی پارلیمانی پارٹی کا اجلاس ہو گا اور آج ہی یہ قانون اسمبلی میں پیش کر دیا جائیگا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 30, 2021

On December 28, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had announced that the mini-budget would be approved from the ongoing National Assembly (NA) session within three days.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned three important sessions on Thursday (today) to discuss matters related to the mini-budget, political and economic situation of the country.

PM Imran Khan will chair the special session of the federal cabinet at 12:00 noon today. Moreover, the parliamentary party session will be held at 1:45 pm at the Parliament House.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central executive committee will be held today at 3:15 pm at the Parliament House under the chair of PM Imran Khan.

During the session, the premier will gain confidence over the mini-budget, political and economic developments in the country.

