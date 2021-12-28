Mini-budget to be passed from ongoing NA session: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said that the mini-budget would be approved from the ongoing National Assembly session within three days, ARY NEWS reported.

While briefing the media on the decisions taken by the federal cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry said that he could not provide details on the mini-budget but its implementation would not affect the common man.

He further asked the opposition to suggest any viable options if they have other than resuming the US$6 billion IMF loan.

Water treatment plant approved in Gwadar

Fawad Chaudhry further announced the approval of a water treatment plant in Gwadar and said that the facility would help ease the scarcity of drinking water in the city.

“A protest was held in Gwadar and Asad Umar and Zubaida Jalal went there and promised measures for the people of the Gwadar and approval of the water treatment plant is the fulfillment of the promise made by them,” he said.

He further shared that the cabinet has approved to hand over two suspects to Italy while another suspect named Muhammad Usman would be handed over to UAE.

‘Nawaz Sharif will not return voluntarily’

He further said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would not return voluntarily and it is the incumbent government that would bring him back.

“We have lacunas in regulations for the deportation of criminals from the United Kingdom,” he said and added that they were in talks with Britain to address them.

He said that Nawaz Sharif will have to return to Pakistan and face cases against him.

He rejected the impression that Imran Khan’s government would be toppled and said that the incumbent opposition is not able to topple the government.

