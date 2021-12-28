Federal cabinet approves first-ever National Security Policy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday announced the approval of the first-ever National Security Policy from the federal cabinet and termed it a historic achievement.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Mooed Yusuf said that after the National Security Council (NSC) endorsement of Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy yesterday, the Cabinet has approved it today.

“It is a truly historic achievement; a citizen-centric comprehensive [national security policy] with economic security at the core will now be pursued in earnest,” he said and added that this umbrella document will overtime help guide sectoral policies for the fulfillment of country’s national security objectives.

The NSA thanked the civil and military leadership for all their support and input and said that the policy would not have seen the light of day without Prime Minister Imran Khan’s constant leadership and encouragement.

Moeed Yusuf also applauded the teams at the Strategic Policy Planning Cell working under him and the National Security Division for their hardwork and dedication over the years in bringing the policy to fruition.

He, however, emphasized that the success of the policy will lie in its implementation for which a plan has been developed. “A public version of the NSP document will be launched by the PM [Imran Khan] and released in due course.”

