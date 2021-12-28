Opposition chalks out strategy to block mini-budget

ISLAMABAD: The combined opposition in the parliament has started consultations to counter mini-budget and other government bills likely to be tabled in Parliament on Dec 30, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

The opposition parties have reportedly contacted the coalition partners of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to stop the passage of the mini-budget.

The development came hours after federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that the mini-budget would be approved from the ongoing National Assembly session.

According to sources, the opposition parties have approached the allies of the PTI government and sought support to prevent the passage of a mini-budget from the lower house.

However, according to sources, the coalition partners have not yet assured the opposition of its support to block the mini-budget.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said that the mini-budget would be approved from the ongoing National Assembly session within three days.

While briefing the media on the decisions taken by the federal cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry said that he could not provide details on the mini-budget but its implementation would not affect the common man.

He further asked the opposition to suggest any viable options if they have other than resuming the US$6 billion IMF loan.

