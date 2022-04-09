Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says debate on no-confidence motion is illegal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said the debate on the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly (NA) is illegal.

In his tweet, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the debate is illegal as it was not part of the agenda for the April 3 session. This is clear malafide as the 10:30 am agenda is yet to start, he added.

Speaker Asad Qiaser is clearly ignoring the demands to implement the court order. Summoning a federal cabinet meeting at 9 pm shows the clear intent of the government not to go for the vote today.

The crucial National Assembly session to vote on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in line with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has been adjourned again.

The session now will resume after Iftar at 7.30pm. Earlier the session which began at 10:30am under the chairmanship of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser was adjourned till 12:30pm.

