Bilawal Bhutto served notice by ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday served a notice to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for addressing a public gathering in Malakand, ARY News reported.

The election commission served notice to PPP chairman over the violation of the election code of conduct.

Bilawal Bhutto had held a political rally in Malakand district in connection with the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The district monitoring officer (DMO) of Malakand has sought clarification from Bilawal for the March 23 political gathering.

“In exercise of the powers, conferred upon the DMO, under section-234 (3) of Election Act, 2017, Bilawal Bhutto has been called upon to appear in person or through counsel to explain position for violating the clause 30 of the Code of Conduct, on 25th March at DMO Malakand,” the ECP notice read.

Earlier on March 17, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had served show-cause notices to PM Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan and federal and provincial ministers for violating the code of conduct by holding a public rally in Swat.

The ECP had issued notices to the Prime Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Provincial Ministers Mohibullah and Dr Amjad Ali for violating rules and regulations.

The notices had been issued by the District Monitoring Officer, Swat.

