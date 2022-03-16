PM Imran Khan, KP CM, others served show-cause notice by ECP

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has served show-cause notices to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan and federal and provincial ministers for violating the code of conduct by holding a public rally in Swat.

The ECP issued notices to the Prime Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Provincial Ministers Mohibullah and Dr Amjad Ali for violating rules and regulations.

The notices were also issued by the District Monitoring Officer, Swat.

The notice directed the PM, KP CM, federal and provincial ministers to appear in person or through counsel on March 18.

Earlier, Premier Imran Khan was barred by the ECP from attending the Swat rally, but PM Imran Khan attended the meeting.

According to ECP’s revised order, the president, prime minister and others are not allowed to visit the districts where elections are going to be held in accordance with the elections code of conduct.

Announcements for any development scheme by the public office-bearers were banned after the unveiling of the polls’ schedule. The commission warned legal action against the premier after his participation in the Swat public meeting.

